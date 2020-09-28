[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] fromis_9 - 'My Little Society'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Feel Good (SECRET CODE)

2. Weather

3. Starry night

4. Somebody to love

5. Mulgogi

fromis_9 is another group that has been on hiatus for a long time, but the members have finally returned with a new mini-album after a year and a half of 'rest'. The girls' newest mini-album, My Little Society, is host to plenty of airy vocals and retro sounds and the comeback serves as a funky overhaul for the group's typically aegyo-heavy image, which I think has paid off after the long hiatus.

My Little Society begins with the group's title track, "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)" and it is no surprise that the song has a funk-inspired instrumental. The retro concept is definitely popular right now, and fromis_9 also took the disco inspiration to heart with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)". The song is catchy, melodic, and the bridge is phenomenal. The EDM instrumental is tightly looped in to be smooth when transitioning into the high pitch vocal registers of the members. Track 2, "Weather" continues the retro pattern with another funky pop track. I particularly enjoyed the chorus, as the chorus and instrumental seemed to work in a particularly deliberate and satisfying synergy. Not to mention the repeated lyricism ("Dripping, Dripping, Dripping") was really enjoyable.

The rest of the album is a bit calmer than the first two songs with track 3, "Starry Night" breaking up the moods of the album with an OST-style ballad. This was my least favorite song on this release because the vocals fall flat for me. Luckily, "Somebody To Love" picks up the tempo with a jazzy piano melody that really ties together the album perfectly. The last track, "Mulgogi" is one of my favorites as the construction of the track is super deliberate and everything from the ad-libs to the instrumental are painstakingly placed for perfection. The album has a whole is sophisticated for fromis_9 and a much-needed mature shift into a really captivating sound overall.







MV REVIEW

Immediately, I am reminded of TWICE's "Feel Special" when this MV begins- both because of the visual maturation of all the members of fromis_9 and because of the song's slight similarity in concept to "Feel Special" itself! However, as far as comparisons go, those are the only things in common with TWICE when it comes to the MV for "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)".

The MV colors are crisp and the members have a new trendy look all while maintaining the group's signature cuteness. The editing and aesthetic of the MV is fantastic, and the production value is wonderful. There was a perfect mix of special effects, choreography shots, and cinematography that I've yet to see from many groups that have released MVs this year. Overall, folks who were not sure what to expect after fromis_9 long hiatus need not worry. My Little Society is in my top comebacks of this year.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..10

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 8.6





Album Production…...10

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...9

Album Score: 9





Overall: 8.8