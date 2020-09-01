Will BTS's enlistment in the mandatory military service be delayed as a revision of the Military Service Act is under discussion?

Currently, netizens are wondering if BTS's enlistment in the mandatory military service will be delayed as a revision of the Military Service Act is under discussion.



Once again, BTS has made history for Kpop. In light of this joyful event, it has been said that measures related to military enlistment are needed for Korean celebrities to continue their activities. There has been confirmation that the government and ruling party are working on concrete measures for this issue.



The military service law is being revised to include pop culture artists with high cultural and economic contributions, in the list of individuals who qualify for the postponement of enlistment. Excluding the youngest member, all the members of BTS are currently enrolled in graduate school programs or about to enroll in a graduate program. This seems to take into account that if an individual attends a graduate school, he can postpone his enlistment in the military until he is 28 years old.



However, BTS member Jin must join the army in December of this year because he will be turning 28 years old, being born in December of 1992.



The current military service law only allows students who attend school for higher education, including high school, or Judicial Research and training institutes and outstanding athletes to postpone their enlistment. BTS is not eligible for the postponement because the law does not include pop culture artists.



However, it has been confirmed that the government and the ruling party have recently completed consultations on the issue and are planning to propose a revision to the military service law in the form of legislation by lawmakers within this week.



They will include "Individuals who have given the outstanding influence to contribute to the betterment of the nation in the field of culture and arts, recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism" to be permitted to postpone conscription. In other words, "Individuals who have worked in the cultural and artistic fields for more than three years, have outstanding contributions in raising the national status, and have been acknowledged by the government for their merits will be permitted to extend their enlistment."

However, the ruling party and the government are emphasizing that this is not an exemption but a postponement to the enlistment to the army, taking into account the criticisms of celebrities being exempted from the military service.



If the bill and enforcement ordinance are passed, pop culture artists who pass the screening will be allowed to delay their enlistment until the age of 30, regardless of their academic performances.

In addition, the party and the government are considering expanding the scope of postponement of enlistment to not only pop culture artists but also for E-sports players.

