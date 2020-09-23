GOT7 win 'Artist of the Year' at 'LINE Thailand People's Choice Awards 2020'

GOT7 took home a total of two awards at the 'LINE Thailand People's Choice Awards 2020', held back on September 22!

On this day, GOT7 received the 'Artist of the Year' award and the 'Most Downloaded Official Stickers' award. GOT7's official 'LINE' platform stickers, released in November of 2019, garnered massive popularity from fans immediately after its release, quickly becoming the most downloaded sticker set of the year.

The group was unable to attend the award ceremony due to the global COVID19 pandemic, but thanked fans via a VCR clip. Congratulations to GOT7!

