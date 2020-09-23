The Boyz call out the members who use up the most electricity & water, eat food that's not his, etc on 'Weekly Idol'

The Boyz, who recently returned with their newest comeback title track "The Stealer", appeared as guests on the September 23 broadcast of 'Weekly Idol'!

On this episode, The Boyz delivered a powerful performance of their new song "The Stealer", and also took part in an energetic 2020 edition the random play dance!

During the talk and games portion, The Boyz members had a chance to expose(?) their fellow members for their unique(?) actions. One anonymous claim stated, "This member uses up the most electricity in the dorm", and nearly half of the members immediately chose Sunwoo! What's more is that The Boyz also named Sunwoo as the member who uses up the most water in the dorm, as while he takes a shower by himself in one restroom, three members take turns showering in the second restroom.

Another anonymous claim said, "This person keeps stealing all of the food that I bought with my own money". The anonymous identity of this informant was eventually revealed as New, and as for the members' votes, a total of 5 went to Sunwoo, yet again.

Check out some clips from this week's 'Weekly Idol', above and below!