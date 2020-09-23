BLACKPINK's Jennie shoots a look in 'The Album' teaser poster

BLACKPINK's Jennie is featured in the latest teaser poster for 'The Album'.



In the teaser poster, Jennie shoots a gaze at you wearing statement gold earrings and an oversized white jacket, which is different than her previous look in a beret.



Fans are noticing the girl group's new concept is a completely different theme than BLACKPINK's last 2 pre-release singles "How You Like That" and their collaboration with Selena Gomez "Ice Cream".



BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album' is due out on October 2 at 12AM EST. What do you think of the teasers so far?



