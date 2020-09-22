7

Jennie continues teasing for BLACKPINK's anticipated 'The Album'

BLACKPINK have dropped a new teaser poster of today's member Jennie, as the release of the group's 1st full album 'The Album' gets closer and closer!

For this close-up teaser poster, Jennie rocks a simple yet stylish beret with bold, dark eye makeup. The BLACKPINK girls will be returning very soon with 'The Album' on October 2 at 12 am EST, kicking off active global promotions for their first full album release. 

Stay tuned for more gorgeous teaser posters of the BLACKPINK members throughout this week!

