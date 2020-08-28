BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez melt you with their sweetness in 'Ice Cream' MV!

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez have dropped the MV for "Ice Cream"!

At 1 PM KST on August 28, the collaboration between the K-pop group and the female pop star unveiled the official MV for their sweet and icy summer song. According to YG Entertainment, the title "Ice Cream" was chosen to prove that although the girls may look cold on the outside, they are actually sweet on the inside.

The vibrant MV is full of pastel colors and vintage props. What do you think of this refreshing collaboration?

