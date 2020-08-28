29

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez melt you with their sweetness in 'Ice Cream' MV!

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez have dropped the MV for "Ice Cream"!

At 1 PM KST on August 28, the collaboration between the K-pop group and the female pop star unveiled the official MV for their sweet and icy summer song. According to YG Entertainment, the title "Ice Cream" was chosen to prove that although the girls may look cold on the outside, they are actually sweet on the inside. 

The vibrant MV is full of pastel colors and vintage props. What do you think of this refreshing collaboration?

4

Tenshin556 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Hearing Jisoo in full English Music video is cute.

4

Tenshin556 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Selena Gomez and Blackpink looking good in this MV.

