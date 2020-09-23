Ailee to come back this fall with ballad

Ailee is set to make a comeback this fall!



On September 23, her agency Rocket 3 Entertainment stated, "Ailee is working on a new album with the goal of making a comeback in October. We're planning to present a ballad song that suits the autumn mood."



In recent news, Ailee featured as a cast member on Mnet's 'Good Girl', which aired its finale this past July.



Are you excited for Ailee's comeback?

