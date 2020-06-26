BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK have dropped their music video for "How You Like That"!



In the dramatic MV, BLACKPINK find themselves against stunning, unique backdrops. "How You Like That" is the YG Entertainment girl group's pre-release track , and it's about making an impression that blows people away.



BLACKPINK are also performing "How You Like That" live for the first time on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airing on June 26.



Watch BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



