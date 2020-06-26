56

Music Video
Posted by germainej

BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK have dropped their music video for "How You Like That"!

In the dramatic MV, BLACKPINK find themselves against stunning, unique backdrops. "How You Like That" is the YG Entertainment girl group's pre-release track, and it's about making an impression that blows people away.

BLACKPINK are also performing "How You Like That" live for the first time on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airing on June 26.

Watch BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

SquareupPAK92 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

So disappointing and that's coming from a blink , the mv was the best i have ever seen , but the song is just so bad , i hope this will not be their title track for the album , cause then what's the point of waiting 1 whole year ? just so so disappointing man pfff . teddy is better than this , waaaay better , i'm the best bangx3 boombayah , songs that are charistmatic and badass all were produced by him , yet the difference between these and HYLT is just huge smh .Hope the next song and the full album is better than this sh*t , i'm just so angry right now. Bottom line , worst Blackpink song till now .

Lisadg63 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

I love the MV they all look beautiful but the song it self is all over the place. All the part could be a different part of an other song. So .... Meh. Im curious how the live performances are going to be.

