Trot singer Kim Ho Joong will enlist in the mandatory military service this year as a public service worker

Singer Kim Ho Joong from 'Mr. Trot' will be enlisting in the mandatory military service this year.

According to a report by Star News on August 24th, singer Kim Ho Joong revealed that he will enlist as a public service worker and will serve in the mandatory military service.

According to the report, Kim Ho Joong's agency stated, "Singer Kim Ho Joong plans to enlist in the mandatory military service as a public service worker this year. The date has not been set but we will announce the exact date through his fan site."





The agency also revealed that the singer had already received the physical test back in July.

The agency revealed his physical exam results and stated that he had received a grade four with various health issues such as vertiginous disorder and instable joint issues.

As a result, singer Kim Ho Joong will enlist as a public service worker.

Meanwhile, singer Kim Ho Joong is scheduled to release his first album in September. However, he had shocked many fans as he admitted to illegal gambling. He had also received a lot of criticism as he held a large scale fan meeting during the COVID19 pandemic.



