Felix of Stray Kids trends on Twitter worldwide as fans find his new mullet style sexy

Stray Kids just released the teaser for their repackaged album 'IN生' and fans are taking to the web as they become head over heels for member Felix.





JYP Entertainment's boy group has revealed their new styles as they prepare to make a comeback in short months. They are planning to make a comeback with the repackaged album.

The members showed off new hairstyles as they appeared with different hair colors. Many fans became ecstatic as they are ready to welcome back the group. However, fans are going crazy over one member's new hairstyle - that is member Felix's mullet.

Fans could not help but drop their jaws as Felix emits the sexy vibe with his ash-grey mullet hairstyle. Many netizens and fans admire the member of his beauty and his unique vibe.

These fans have been tweeting about the member's new hairstyle as 'Felix' trends worldwide on Twitter.

lee felix trended for these looks this man is the EPITOME of beauty pic.twitter.com/SLmsS83fgt — chanlix loves you!!💗💗 (@allchanlix) August 24, 2020

lee felix is another level of attractive pic.twitter.com/F9tzUPNQ5s — chanlix loves you!!💗💗 (@allchanlix) August 24, 2020

felix mullet and sparkly eyes felix mullet and sparkly eyes felix mullet and sparkly eyes felix mullet and sparkly eyes pic.twitter.com/Vv2igDpMAi — vivi≋ CRIMINAL IN生 (@yjnprnt) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be releasing their repackaged album soon so stay tuned for more updated!