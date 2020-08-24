Former AOA member Mina has filed a lawsuit against haters as her health deteriorates due to malicious comments

The agency of former AOA member Mina has filed a lawsuit against malicious commenters as Mina's health deteriorates due to hate comments.

On August 24th, Mina's agency revealed, "Mina has filed a lawsuit against a DC Insider user (hereinafter A) and requests compensation for damages." According to Our Actors Entertainment, "Mina's health has deteriorated so rapidly that the company can no longer overlook the situation. Therefore, we have decided to make a lawsuit against malicious commenters" and explained the company's reasons for the lawsuit.



An official from the agency stated, "A user of DC Insider and Nate Pann is infringing on the human rights of Mina as they commit actions of 'murder' online. They have made malicious comments that are difficult to even mention."



The agency revealed that Mina's health has become worse due to the hate comments. They stated, "Recently, Mina's condition has worsened so we cannot just overlook these situations any longer."



They are also planning to take legal action against other malicious commenters who left hate comments. They revealed they will soon take legal action against other users in an orderly fashion.



Mina's agency requested, "Please stop insulting Mina. We will take civil and criminal legal actions against anyone who continues to make malicious comments about her."



The agency added, "This does not involve or has anything to do with Mina's former agency, FNC Entertainment. This is a legal action taken against the users of DC Insider who have insulted Mina."

