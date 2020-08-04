TEEN TOP's Chunji to enlist this month

On August 5, TOP Media officially announced TEEN TOP member Chunji's plans to enlist for his mandatory military service duties this month.

The label stated, "TEEN TOP's Chunji plans on enlisting as an active duty soldier this August 10. He is preparing to enlist immediately after the upcoming 'TEEN TOP 10 LIVE' concert scheduled for this Saturday, August 8; due to ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the location and time of his enlistment will remain private for the safety of all involved. We ask fans for your warm cheers so that Chunji may complete his mandatory service safely."

Chunji will mark the first member of TEEN TOP to enlist for his mandatory service duties. TEEN TOP's oldest member C.A.P is also expected to enlist by the end of this year, as he was born in 1992.