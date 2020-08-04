15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Brave Girls reveal their first comeback date in 2 years

Brave Girls will be making a comeback for the first time in approximately 2 years!

On August 5, the girl group confirmed their comeback plans with a teaser image, indicating their new album release date for August 14. The last time Brave Girls released music in Korea was in August of 2018, where the group put out a new version of their 2017 hit "Rollin'".

Meanwhile, Brave Girls debuted back in 2011 as the first ever idol group produced by hitmaker Brave Brothers. Since then, the group has undergone various member changes and currently promotes as 5-members.

Stay tuned for more updates on Brave Girls's comeback!

poshlife6918198 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Yay! I was so worried that the had quietly disbanded, but thankfully that isn't the case. All of their songs have been bops. So, this one will surely be great as well. Can't wait to finally see them on stage again.

Tommyjay61 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

I totally forgot about these pretty girls. Well good luck with that from the bottom of my heart.

BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT, NU
Top 10 most liked channels on V LIVE
14 minutes ago   2   143

