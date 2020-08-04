Brave Girls reveal their first comeback date in 2 years

Brave Girls will be making a comeback for the first time in approximately 2 years!

On August 5, the girl group confirmed their comeback plans with a teaser image, indicating their new album release date for August 14. The last time Brave Girls released music in Korea was in August of 2018, where the group put out a new version of their 2017 hit "Rollin'".



Meanwhile, Brave Girls debuted back in 2011 as the first ever idol group produced by hitmaker Brave Brothers. Since then, the group has undergone various member changes and currently promotes as 5-members.

Stay tuned for more updates on Brave Girls's comeback!