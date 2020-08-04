Girls' Generation share a loving video message with fans in celebration of their 13th anniversary

August 5 marks Girls' Generation's 13th anniversary since debut!

In light of the special occasion, all 8-members of the legendary girl group came together for a stylish, classy celebration, dressed in all-black! The occasion also marks member Tiffany Young's birthday, and Girls' Generation can be seen celebrating both special events, demonstrating their unchanging friendship.

Furthermore, the Girls' Generation members decided to greet their fans together for the first time in a very long time with a video message! The short greeting video warmed fans' hearts as the group sent out their love for SONEs, and ended with, "Right now it's Girls' Generation!"



Happy 13th anniversary once again to the one and only Girls' Generation!