Girls' Generation share a loving video message with fans in celebration of their 13th anniversary

August 5 marks Girls' Generation's 13th anniversary since debut!

In light of the special occasion, all 8-members of the legendary girl group came together for a stylish, classy celebration, dressed in all-black! The occasion also marks member Tiffany Young's birthday, and Girls' Generation can be seen celebrating both special events, demonstrating their unchanging friendship. 

Furthermore, the Girls' Generation members decided to greet their fans together for the first time in a very long time with a video message! The short greeting video warmed fans' hearts as the group sent out their love for SONEs, and ended with, "Right now it's Girls' Generation!"

Happy 13th anniversary once again to the one and only Girls' Generation!

1️⃣3️⃣ summers ago i remember blowing out the candles & thanking god for bringing each & every one of you into my life. no matter how far apart or how long it’s been, it always feels like we’re picking up right where we left off. i am SO grateful for our journey together & especially our sisterhood. blessed to have such incredible women & 소원 to grow stronger & wiser TOGETHER each year. thank you from the bottom of my heart for the unconditional faith & love you show. 항상 더 기대하고 꿈꾸게 해줘서 고마워. 지금도, 앞으로도, 영원히 사랑해 소녀시대 그리고 소원... 13주년 진심으로 축하해 사랑해 💗 . . #GG4EVA #SONEDAY #13YEARSWITHINTW #13YEARSWITHSONE #13YearsWithGirlsGeneration #GirlsGeneration13thAnniversary #13SummersWithGG #13년째_지금은_소녀시대

❤️😭

#GG4EVA #13SummersWithGG

Legend of KPOP

