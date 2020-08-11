8

ONEUS reveals teaser clips of members Leedo and Seoho for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Lived'

ONEUS is preparing for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived' as they release teaser clips of individual members

Previously, the group released the first story film teaser followed by the second story film teaser. They have continued to prepare to release their album as they also unveiled a group teaser photo.

Now they have released two teaser clips of two members, Leedo and Seoho. Leedo appears in the teaser in a tub of red blood as Seoho appears on a bed of white sheets. The two teasers both end with both members appearing to be bleeding.

ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!

Teaser for Leedo:

Teaser for Seoho:

Leedo legit looks like some kind of vampire prince and I am here for it.

