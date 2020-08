ONEUS continues to prepare for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived'.

Previously, the group released the first story film teaser followed by the second story film teaser. Now, they have dropped a group teaser image as they continue to have fans wait for their comeback.

ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!