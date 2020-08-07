8

ONEUS unveil an ominous movie trailer style story film teaser for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Lived'

ONEUS prepares for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived' as they release a story film teaser 'TO BE OR NOT TO BE'.

Just a day ago, they released the tracklist for their upcoming mini-album as they unveil six tracks in total. Now, they released a story film teaser.

On August  8th KST, ONEUS has unveiled this story film teaser that is filmed like a movie teaser in an ominous setting. The narration of the teaser tells a story of monarchs who have been victorious in battle. However, they realize they cannot exist together for it would continue the bridle of pain for humans. So they lock their souls in a necklace.

This teaser is dark and set in almost an apocalyptic vibe as the members appear wearing robes in a dark chamber.

ONEUS will be dropping their new mini-album 'Lived' August 19th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

