Lee Jin Hyuk reveals he asked Jun Hyun Moo for acting advice?

Lee Jin Hyuk revealed he asked Jun Hyun Moo for acting advice.



On the August 12th episode of 'TMI News', the UP10TION member opened up about asking Jun Hyun Moo for tips on acting. Before he appeared on variety shows, Jun Hyun Moo is known to have had a career in news reporting, and Lee Jin Hyuk revealed he spoke to him when he took on the role of a reporter in the drama 'Find Me in Your Memory'.



Lee Jin Hyuk expressed, "There was a scene where I had to do reporting. Jun Hyun Moo hyung used to be an announcer, so I contacted him about how to pronounce certain words and express urgency." Jun Hyun Moo then revealed, "I fell in love with Lee Jin Hyuk's passion. I told him what to do, and he sent me 10 recordings of himself."



In other news, UP10TION recently announced their comeback.

