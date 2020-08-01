1THE9 reveal making of MV for final song 'Count'

1THE9 have revealed the making of their music video for "Count".



The making-of video features unseen footage of the 1THE9 members on set as they act out their scenes and goof around. "Count" is the 'Under Nineteen' project group's final song and the title track of their fourth mini album 'Good Bye 1THE9'.



Watch the making of 1THE9's "Count" MV above and their MV here if you missed it!