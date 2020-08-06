UP10TION reveal comeback schedule with gem teaser image

UP10TION have revealed their comeback schedule teaser image.



On August 6, UP10TION released the teaser image below of a gem against a pink backdrop. According to the comeback schedule, the boy group will be releasing an album pre-talk on August 13 KST and dropping an album jacket preview on September 3. However, the release date for their comeback has yet to be revealed.



