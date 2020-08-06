7

UP10TION reveal comeback schedule with gem teaser image

UP10TION have revealed their comeback schedule teaser image.

On August 6, UP10TION released the teaser image below of a gem against a pink backdrop. According to the comeback schedule, the boy group will be releasing an album pre-talk on August 13 KST and dropping an album jacket preview on September 3. However, the release date for their comeback has yet to be revealed. 

Stay tuned for updates on UP10TION!

2 hours ago

I feel so bad for them... i mean jinhyuk n wooseok literally being promoted as soloist more and make this group a bit forgettable as whole

