Hyolyn is ready to score in 'Say My Name' teaser images

Hyolyn has dropped her teaser images for 'Say My Name'.



In the teasers, Hyolyn is ready to shoot hoops and score. Her upcoming second solo mini album 'Say My Name' releases on August 19 at 6 PM KST.



She's already released the music video for her pre-release single "9LIVES", a track on 'Say My Name'.



What do you think of Hyolyn's latest teaser images?



