Hyolyn signals latest comeback with release of pre-debut single '9LIVES'

Hyolyn is getting closer and closer to her latest comeback!


On August 10 KST, her agency bridʒ unveiled the music video for pre-release single "9LIVES," a track off of her upcoming 2nd mini album 'Say My Name.'

"9LIVES," which was performed for the very first time on Mnet's survival program 'Good Girl,' is an autobiographical track where Hyolyn goes back to reflect on the different memories of her life up until now. The music video for the track is impactful as it shows a dancer as 'younger Hyolyn' who is eventually consoled by Hyolyn (playing her present self) through a moving dance performance.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn's 'Say My Name' album is set for release on August 19. The album will feature new single "Say My Name," as well as "9LIVES," "Dally," "See Sea," "Bae," and previously unreleased track "Morning Call."

Check out the music video for "9LIVES" above!

she just doesn't have bad songs

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

