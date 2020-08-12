A Pink's Eunji tops list of idols who went scary, ghostly experiences on 'TMI News'

A Pink's Eunji has topped the list of idols who went through the scariest experiences on 'TMI News'.





The August 12th episode of 'TMI News' featured scary, ghostly experiences by idols, and Eunji was noted for her role as Sohee in the horror film '0.0 Mhz'. The A Pink member revealed she's had multiple paranormal experiences. In one case of sleep paralysis, she was sleeping at a hotel when she found she couldn't move, and she suddenly saw a chair turning around and she heard, "Hehe. Save me please."



In another real-life case of terrifying events, Eunji says she took a taxi ride at night when she realized something was odd. She's said to have noticed a strange man in a black hat sitting next to the driver, but the taxi driver seemed to take no notice. Eunji had the feeling she shouldn't get in the taxi, so she made an excuse to look at her baggage in the trunk and made a run for it.



What do you think of Eunji's stories?