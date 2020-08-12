36

9

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

A Pink's Eunji tops list of idols who went scary, ghostly experiences on 'TMI News'

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Eunji has topped the list of idols who went through the scariest experiences on 'TMI News'.


The August 12th episode of 'TMI News' featured scary, ghostly experiences by idols, and Eunji was noted for her role as Sohee in the horror film '0.0 Mhz'. The A Pink member revealed she's had multiple paranormal experiences. In one case of sleep paralysis, she was sleeping at a hotel when she found she couldn't move, and she suddenly saw a chair turning around and she heard, "Hehe. Save me please."

In another real-life case of terrifying events, Eunji says she took a taxi ride at night when she realized something was odd. She's said to have noticed a strange man in a black hat sitting next to the driver, but the taxi driver seemed to take no notice. Eunji had the feeling she shouldn't get in the taxi, so she made an excuse to look at her baggage in the trunk and made a run for it. 

What do you think of Eunji's stories?  

  1. A Pink
  2. Eunji
  3. TMI NEWS
3 6,658 Share 80% Upvoted

0

itsaminax1,143 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Dude all of Apink has had so many experiences with ghosts and whenever I see them talking about it, they seem so brave. If that was me I would've been so scared LOL

Share

0

itspalm_tree4 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

I am easily to be scared but this creeps me out so much. Imma see ghosts fo the next fee days ...

but our eunji is do brave. Wifey material 🐼

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,205
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   938
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,205

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND