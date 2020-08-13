93

Fans find out about NCT Dream member Jisung's injury and take to social media to comfort him

The Soribada K-Music Awards finished with success on August 13th KST as many groups took home awards.

On this day, NCT fans were worried as they saw one member of NCT Dream sitting on a chair while the rest of the boy group performed on stage. The member revealed to be sitting on the chair was Jisung. Many fans weren't aware that Jisung was injured until they saw the award show.

Fellow NCT member Jaemin later explained through a VLive session that Jisung's injury wasn't as severe and told fans they need not worry. However, fans still took it to social media such as Twitter to send comfort to Jisung and wish him well.


Hashtag #GetWellSoonJisung#WeLoveYouParkJisung, and #JisungYouDidWell are trending on Twitter as many fans continue to tweet their hearts toward Jisung.

Nct_and_Wayv2,699 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Hope he gets better soon and not overwork himself. The same goes to all the other NCT members

xx-jenn-xx1,593 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Injuries happen in the KPop world it's wonderful when it's something temporary and a small rest will help them. I'm glad it's nothing serious and hope he makes a full recovery. I hope he's also getting some rest!

