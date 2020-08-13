Fans find out about NCT Dream member Jisung's injury and take to social media to comfort him

The Soribada K-Music Awards finished with success on August 13th KST as many groups took home awards.

On this day, NCT fans were worried as they saw one member of NCT Dream sitting on a chair while the rest of the boy group performed on stage. The member revealed to be sitting on the chair was Jisung. Many fans weren't aware that Jisung was injured until they saw the award show.

Fellow NCT member Jaemin later explained through a VLive session that Jisung's injury wasn't as severe and told fans they need not worry. However, fans still took it to social media such as Twitter to send comfort to Jisung and wish him well.



jaemin said not to worry about jisung because he’s there for him and he’s the one who raised him !!! 😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺

‘oguogu our jisung what to do when ur hurt ??!’ & then he’ll be healed quickly 💚 #GetWellSoonJisung 💚 pic.twitter.com/LbJinNyQHy — 유니🍒 (@euniiie) August 13, 2020



Hashtag #GetWellSoonJisung, #WeLoveYouParkJisung, and #JisungYouDidWell are trending on Twitter as many fans continue to tweet their hearts toward Jisung.

jisung still nailing it while sitting🥺

jisung, you did so well despite not being able to dance!! i really hope you don't blame yourself because of this really hope you will get well soon we really enjoyed the performance so don't blame yourself 🥺💚🐹 #GetWellSoonJisung pic.twitter.com/kKxmbNam4l — # Degem Hyunjin:) (@syfr29) August 13, 2020

hope you'll get better asap, don't be worry about anything💚#GetWellSoonJisung pic.twitter.com/YtBto7XdoU — ㅈ | taking a time (@summeronyu) August 13, 2020