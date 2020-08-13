SM Entertainment drops MV teaser for Gallant's "Only One" in celebration of BoA's Twentieth anniversary special project

SM Entertainment has unveiled the MV teaser of Gallant. Gallant is participating in the special project to celebrate BoA's twentieth anniversary and will be doing the cover of BoA's "Only One".

In the teaser, the American artist shows up over a bed of water with a live band behind him. The teaser reveals a sneak peek of the cover for BoA's "Only One". The cover is in the R&B style as Gallants' soft voice melts well with the tune.

Gallant's cover of BoA's "Only One" will be released soon on August 14 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned!