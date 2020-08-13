34

5

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SM Entertainment drops MV teaser for Gallant's "Only One" in celebration of BoA's Twentieth anniversary special project

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has unveiled the MV teaser of Gallant. Gallant is participating in the special project to celebrate BoA's twentieth anniversary and will be doing the cover of BoA's "Only One".

In the teaser, the American artist shows up over a bed of water with a live band behind him. The teaser reveals a sneak peek of the cover for BoA's "Only One". The cover is in the R&B style as Gallants' soft voice melts well with the tune.

Gallant's cover of BoA's "Only One" will be released soon on August 14 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned!

  1. BoA
3 1,138 Share 87% Upvoted

3

esmera1da1475 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Look like it's going to be a pretty music video. So far so good.

Share

0

pigcatchu43 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Didn't expect this arrangement!

Very well written!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,511
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND