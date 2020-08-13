Winners of the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'!

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.



The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 4th annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 13, 2020.



Take a look at the list of winners!



Grand Prize (Daesang) | BTS





Artist of the Year | TWICE





Music of the Year | Red Velvet





Stage of the Year | Kang Daniel





Bonsang Awards | Red Velvet | MAMAMOO | IZ*ONE | TWICE | BTS | NCT Dream | VICTON | Oh My Girl | AB6IX | GFriend | ASTRO | Kang Daniel | Lim Young Woong





Rookie Awards | CRAVITY, TOO, MCND





Popularity Awards | BTS | TWICE





Best OST Award | Gaho's "Start Over" for 'Itaewon Class'



Global Artist Award | ASTRO



Producer Award | Kim Do Hoon



Songwriter Award | Lee Han Gil's "Turns Out Comatose"



[Special Hallyu Awards]



Artist Awards | TXT | ITZY



Global Hot Trend Awards | Stray Kids | IZ*ONE





Performance Awards | The Boyz | (G)I-DLE



Rising Hot Star Awards | Nature | LOONA | GWSN



Music Icon Awards | ONEUS | Cosmic Girls



Voice Awards | Kim Jae Hwan | Kim Woo Seok | Ha Sung Woon



Next Artist Awards | DKB | AleXa



Rising Trot Award | Kim Soo Chan, Kim Shin Young's Second Aunt Kim Da Bi



New K-Wave Real Fan Award | Kang Daniel



===

Congratulations to all the winners!

