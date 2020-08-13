Winners of the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'!

162

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 4th annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 13, 2020.

Take a look at the list of winners!

Grand Prize (Daesang) | BTS


Artist of the Year | TWICE


Music of the Year | Red Velvet


Stage of the Year | Kang Daniel


Bonsang Awards | Red VelvetMAMAMOOIZ*ONETWICEBTSNCT DreamVICTONOh My GirlAB6IXGFriendASTROKang DanielLim Young Woong


Rookie Awards | CRAVITYTOOMCND


Popularity Awards | BTSTWICE


Best OST Award | Gaho's "Start Over" for 'Itaewon Class'

Global Artist Award | ASTRO

Producer Award | Kim Do Hoon

Songwriter Award | Lee Han Gil's "Turns Out Comatose"

[Special Hallyu Awards]

Artist Awards | TXTITZY

Global Hot Trend Awards | Stray KidsIZ*ONE


Performance Awards | The Boyz(G)I-DLE

Rising Hot Star Awards | NatureLOONAGWSN

Music Icon Awards | ONEUSCosmic Girls

Voice Awards | Kim Jae HwanKim Woo SeokHa Sung Woon

Next Artist Awards | DKBAleXa

Rising Trot Award | Kim Soo ChanKim Shin Young's Second Aunt Kim Da Bi

New K-Wave Real Fan Award | Kang Daniel

===
Congratulations to all the winners!

Congrats to everyone! 🎉🎉

Congratulations to the winners, but this has got to be the most random awards show I've ever seen. No EXO, NCT-127, Seventeen, or Blackpink. No Zico, Baehkyun, Taeyeon, or IU. No female rookie awards. No male rising star awards, and what is a Music Icon and Next Artist award supposed to be for?

