Winners of the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'!

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.
The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 4th annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 13, 2020.
Take a look at the list of winners!
Grand Prize (Daesang) | BTS
Artist of the Year | TWICE
Music of the Year | Red Velvet
Stage of the Year | Kang Daniel
Bonsang Awards | Red Velvet | MAMAMOO | IZ*ONE | TWICE | BTS | NCT Dream | VICTON | Oh My Girl | AB6IX | GFriend | ASTRO | Kang Daniel | Lim Young Woong
Rookie Awards | CRAVITY, TOO, MCND
Popularity Awards | BTS | TWICE
Best OST Award | Gaho's "Start Over" for 'Itaewon Class'
Global Artist Award | ASTRO
Producer Award | Kim Do Hoon
Songwriter Award | Lee Han Gil's "Turns Out Comatose"
[Special Hallyu Awards]
Artist Awards | TXT | ITZY
Global Hot Trend Awards | Stray Kids | IZ*ONE
Performance Awards | The Boyz | (G)I-DLE
Rising Hot Star Awards | Nature | LOONA | GWSN
Music Icon Awards | ONEUS | Cosmic Girls
Voice Awards | Kim Jae Hwan | Kim Woo Seok | Ha Sung Woon
Next Artist Awards | DKB | AleXa
Rising Trot Award | Kim Soo Chan, Kim Shin Young's Second Aunt Kim Da Bi
New K-Wave Real Fan Award | Kang Daniel
Congratulations to all the winners!
