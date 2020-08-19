Actor Heo Dong Won of currently filming KBS drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' tests positive for COVID19

On August 20, actor Heo Dong Won's label Ace Factory released an official media statement, confirming that the star has tested positive for COVID19.

Previously, it was reported that supporting actor Seo Sung Jong of KBS2 drama 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' tested positive for COVID19. In addition to 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me', Seo Sung Jong was also working on an ongoing theater production, 'Jjambbong'. As a result, all individuals who worked with Seo Sung Jong in the play 'Jjambbong' were advised to undergo COVID19 testing by health officials.

Actor Heo Dong Won, also a cast member of the play 'Jjambbong', underwent testing on August 19. A day later, Heo Dong Won received news that he has tested positive for COVID19.

According to Ace Factory, Heo Dong Won is currently undergoing additional testing after being transported to the COVID19 management center. The label also revealed that immediately after receiving the positive-test news, they contacted the staff of KBS2's currently filming drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol', for which Heo Dong Won is a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Heo Dong Won's manager, who also received testing back on August 19, has tested negative. Actor Heo Dong Won has also appeared in TV productions including 'When The Camellias Bloom', 'Justice', etc.