ATEEZ have unveiled new concept photos of member Yeosang as they gear up for their follow up promotions!

After successfully wrapping up activities for their main title track "Inception" from their 5th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1', ATEEZ will be returning this weekend with their second title song, "Thanxx"!

Get ready for ATEEZ's epic performances, as well as the full MV for "Thanxx", coming soon!