Sam Okyere opens up about Korean high school students' recent 'blackface' costumes in interview with 'BBC News'

Ghanaian TV personality Sam Okyere, known for his various appearances on Korean variety shows, recently took part in an interview with 'BBC News' to discuss his perspective on the Euijeongbu High School students' controversial graduation costumes.

Previously, students from Euijeongbu High School became a heated issue after they recreated costumes worn by Ghana's famous dancing pallbearers. The topic of debate centered around the fact that the students painted their faces "black", commonly known as "blackface".

In his 'BBC News' interview, TV personality Sam Okyere said, "I think a lot of people misunderstood. They thought that my intent was to call out and bash the kids, but I understand that the kids did not mean to cause any harm. They thought that they were doing a parody, they might as well do it in detail. It was coming from a misinformed place, not from wanting to mock black people."

He continued, "I feel like the people did not know the history behind 'blackface', and why it is offensive. People didn't really understand or grasp that concept and went, 'Oh it's just a parody', but some were able to make the connection."

