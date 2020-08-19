KBS confirms a supporting actor from 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' has tested positive for COVID19

According to a KBS representative on August 19, a supporting actor 'A' from ongoing Mon-Tues drama 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' has tested positive for COVID19.

KBS told media outlets, "Filming involving supporting actor 'A' took place back on August 14, and on August 19, 'A' was notified that they tested positive. We have halted today's filming schedules in relation to the staff members who came in contact with 'A', and those who may have come in contact with 'A's route have been asked to participate in self-quarantine procedures. 'A' is currently being questioned regarding their recent activities and routes."

Earlier on this day, one exclusive media report claimed that a supporting actor named Seo Sung Jong had tested positive for COVID19, leading to the cancellation of all filming schedules temporarily. Meanwhile, 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' starring Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, Seo Ji Hoon, and more was originally scheduled to end next week.