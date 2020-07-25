TREASURE's Yoshi, Yoon Jae Hyuk & Doyoung take 'The First Step' in teaser posters

TREASURE have revealed teaser posters featuring Yoshi, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Doyoung for 'The First Step'.
The YG Entertainment group is preparing to make a debut with 'The First Step', and after Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan, Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo, and Mashiho, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam, Yoshi, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Doyoung are taking the next step against pink backdrops.
TREASURE's debut album is set to drop on August 7 KST. What do you think of their teaser posters?
