TREASURE drop intro posters of Hyunsuk, Junkyu, & Junghwan for their debut album, 'The First Step'!

TREASURE are finally prepared to take 'The First Step' toward global stardom, with the release of their debut album!

TREASURE members Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan are the first three members to officially kick off a series of intro teaser posters ahead of the group's anticipated debut, confirmed for August 7. In their simple, yet dramatic intro posters, Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan each give off different vibes against a neon pick background.

Are you ready for this, Treasure Makers?