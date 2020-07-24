21

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

TREASURE drop intro posters of Hyunsuk, Junkyu, & Junghwan for their debut album, 'The First Step'!

TREASURE are finally prepared to take 'The First Step' toward global stardom, with the release of their debut album!

TREASURE members Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan are the first three members to officially kick off a series of intro teaser posters ahead of the group's anticipated debut, confirmed for August 7. In their simple, yet dramatic intro posters, Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Junghwan each give off different vibes against a neon pick background. 

Are you ready for this, Treasure Makers?

margana375 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Is August a special month for YG? Lol. So many of their artists debut at that month- Big Bang made their debut at a YG Family Concert in August 2006, Winner's debut was in August 2014, and Black Pink's was in August 2016.

thealigirl84,783 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

i literally did a happy dance when i got the notification on my phone and startled my friends a bit. i can't believe it's finally happening. their patience has finally paid off

