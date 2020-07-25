35

TREASURE introduce Mashiho, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam in more teaser posters for 'The First Step'

TREASURE has revealed more individual teaser posters for their debut.

On July 25 at 2 PM KST, YG Entertainment unveiled teaser posters for members Mashiho, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam. Earlier today, the rookie group dropped the posters for Jihoon, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo, all in the same teaser style for their upcoming album 'The First Step'.

Already, fans who have followed these rookies since the survival program are expressing their support for the group. Are you also looking forward to YG's new rookies?

Stay tuned for more updates until the full drop on August 7!

The world is shaking..ssssshhh Treasure #treasureeffect.

