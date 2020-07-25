ATEEZ's Wooyoung & Jongho are next in 'Thanxx' version of 'Zero: Fever' teaser images

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Jongho are next in the "Thanxx" version of their 'Zero: Fever Part.1' teaser images.
After their uniform looks in a black suit and tie for "Inception", Wooyoung and Jongho are ready to hang out after school. Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.
Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.
