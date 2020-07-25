49

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's Wooyoung & Jongho are next in 'Thanxx' version of 'Zero: Fever' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Jongho are next in the "Thanxx" version of their 'Zero: Fever Part.1' teaser images.

After their uniform looks in a black suit and tie for "Inception", Wooyoung and Jongho are ready to hang out after school. Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.

Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.

misayagami24473 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

So handsome I love my boys!!! Can’t wait for the comeback!!!

jpopkings-8,726 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

