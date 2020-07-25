'Private Life' stars Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo snap an adorable selfie together

Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo have taken a cute selfie together!

On July 24, Seohyun took to her personal Instagram and uploaded two photos taken with her co-star Go Kyung Pyo from JTBC's upcoming drama 'Private Life'. In the captions, she thanked actor Kim Jun Han for sending them a coffee cart on set.

She wrote, "Thanks to Jun Han oppa's thoughtful coffee cart, we are able to withstand the summer heat and accomplish our filming~~ Thank you oppa #KimJunHan oppa best!! The drinks and the shaved ice are all so, so good that I ate it all".

In the comments, Sooyoung asked, "At Pangyo?", which is referring to the two actors' nickname as "newlyweds living in Pangyo (a neighborhood)". Netizens have been expressing that their chemistry truly reminds them of newlyweds!

The drama 'Private Life' will premiere on JTBC in September. Are you excited for the drama?