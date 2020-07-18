112

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

Netizens talk about visual members of YG Entertainment's new boy group TREASURE

Netizens are talking about visual members of the new boy group that is debuting with YG Entertainment

The upcoming rookie boy group is titled TREASURE and they are scheduled to debut soon. TREASURE will be composed of 12 members - eight Korean members and four Japanese members, and netizens are already talking about the visual member of the group before the group's debut. The original post listed Junkyu (00), Yoon Jae Hyuk (01), Asahi (Japan, 01), Haruto (Japan, 04), and So Jung Hwan (05) as visual members. 

Some of the comments include: "I'm not even sure if they are YG style."

"Well, at least those Japanese members are somewhat good looking."

"Omg, I think I'm getting old. They all look the same lol."

"Born in 2005? Holy moly. I'm rooting for y'all. -From a grandma"

"They literally look like middle school kids"

"If these are the visuals..." 

Take a look at their pre-debut individual teasers below. What do you think?

auflauf35 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

after watching yg treasure box, Jeongwoo, Mashiho and Yedam are the most charismatic members to me. it's not just about looks but attitude and the way they present themselves attracts me a lot.

Mashiho

Jeongwoo

Yedam

13

Chark_Attack2,139 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Haruto and Choi Hyun Suk stand out to me. Hope they have a successful debut.

