Singer-songwriter A is currently under investigations for illegally filming women

On July 27, SBS FunE reported that singer-songwriter and head of a K-Pop label, A, is currently under police investigations for illegal filming.

The Gwangjin Police Station in Seoul is reportedly investigating the man on charges of illegal filming. A is suspected of secretly filming the bodies of several women, including sex scenes, using hidden cameras until early this year.

According to reports, A deleted his profile from the portal site after police investigations began last June. A expresses his regret and this year he has been reflecting upon his wrongdoings as he started a family and make donations.

A made his debut as a singer-songwriter after winning a K-Pop competition in 2004. He is also known to have published an essay on love.