10

1

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Singer-songwriter A is currently under investigations for illegally filming women

AKP STAFF

On July 27, SBS FunE reported that singer-songwriter and head of a K-Pop label, A, is currently under police investigations for illegal filming.

The Gwangjin Police Station in Seoul is reportedly investigating the man on charges of illegal filming. A is suspected of secretly filming the bodies of several women, including sex scenes, using hidden cameras until early this year.

According to reports, A deleted his profile from the portal site after police investigations began last June. A expresses his regret and this year he has been reflecting upon his wrongdoings as he started a family and make donations.

A made his debut as a singer-songwriter after winning a K-Pop competition in 2004. He is also known to have published an essay on love.

  1. misc.
4 7,640 Share 91% Upvoted

4

caratcake-154 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Guys who are abusers always pull the "i'm married and a dad now so forgive my crimes" routine. Bitch you dont deserve a family. how do the absolute worst men find women to marry them?


he wrote an essay on love? dont make me gag
Share

-1

Mei_Matsumoto-15,589 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Dream Catcher
Dreamcatcher teases with Mystery Code #01
2 hours ago   1   612

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND