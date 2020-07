On July 27, girl group Dreamcatcher released 3 images on Instagram, piecing together to form the 'Mystery Code #01', '0311227181'.

While little has been revealed about this mystery code, fans have taken it upon themselves to try and decipher the meaning behind it.

Okay. My solution for dreamcatcher mystery code :

03+11+22+71+81 = 188

Aka 18th August. It's on Tuesday btw.

And from past experience, number usually LINK with comeback date.



So, 18th August pic.twitter.com/X0jlpp0hKi — ❁ AKKA/Holy 🐑 Dami Blue Hair (@avelia_AKKA) July 27, 2020

Hmm... Guys!!



0= -

3= C

1= A

1= A

2= B

2= B

7= G

1= A

8= H

1= A



Caabbgaha if translate from Somali to English it's means "Resistance"#Dreamcatcher #Mystery_Code #Insomnia pic.twitter.com/UuFh5rpSC8 — 론 리니🐰 (@r07_rini) July 27, 2020

OK SOLVED IT



if u take the numbers from each box and add, it'll be 3 14 9



3 14 9 on the KR keyboard is ㅊ ㅜ ㅣ



취 = DRUNK



OR I THINK IT IS pic.twitter.com/uSe9AqunRW — 아야코 ❁🍫🥧 (@_ayakojh) July 27, 2020

What do you guys think about it?