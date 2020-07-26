Weeekly unveils performance video for 'Tag Me (@Me)'

On July 27, rookie girl group Weeekly unveiled the performance video for their debut song 'Tag Me (@Me)'!

Weeekly is the first girl group that Play M Entertainment has debuted in 10 years. The group has been gaining a lot of popularity, with their debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ surpassing 10 million views on YouTube a week just after its release.

Meanwhile, the group is currently doing their follow up activities on music shows with their b-side 'Hello'.

Check out the performance video above!