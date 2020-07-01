Seo In Guk to return to the small screen after his army enlistment controversy two years ago

Actor Seo In Guk has becomes the protagonist of an upcoming drama titled 'One Day, Destruction Came In Through My Door', (hereafter abbreviated as 'Destruction').



It was confirmed on July 1, that Seo In Guk will play the protagonist role of 'Kim Sa Ram' in the drama. 'Destruction' is a new drama written by writer Im Maeari. She was an assistant to writer Kim Eun Sook and also wrote the JTBC Drama 'Beauty Inside', which caused a sensation back in 2018.

'Destruction' is a story about a young man who was living a life filled with mischiefs but with a twist in fate, real 'destruction' comes into his life. Currently, the drama is still in the planning stages and will be directed by Kwon Young Il, the director of tvN's 'My Unfamiliar Family.' Seo In Guk's company, Story J Company, revealed on the same day that the drama is still under consideration after receiving the proposal.

Seo In Guk's role as Kim Sa Ram is also known as 'Destruction'. 'Destruction' is a character of unknown age and is born between light and darkness. When Destruction sighs, a nation will disappear, the seasons will fade when he walks down the street. A life will vanish when Destruction smiles. His existence entails the destruction of something. This is not done to his own will nor his duty - it is a fate bestowed on him. He has a terminal life of 100 days, but the sprout of the desire to live grows within him.



Seo In Guk is a trusted actor known for his acting skills. He had already made success with dramas such as 'Reply 1997', 'High School King of Savvy', 'Hello Monster', 'Squad 38', and 'Shopaholic Louis'. He was acknowledged for his work and acting skill in his previous drama 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes'.

This will be Seo In Guk's first role on the small screen since his army controversy two years ago where he fractured his ankle just days before his enlistment and he was excused from serving after he was diagnosed with the bone and cartilage condition Osteochondritis dissecans.



