VIXX's Ken will be enlisting soon and before he does, he will release a song for his fans.

On July 2 KST, Ken revealed a teaser for "One By One" which will be released on July 4 at 6 pm KST.

Ken will officially enlist in the military on July 6. His label Jellyfish Entertainment revealed that the location and exact time of enlistment would be kept private because of safety reasons.