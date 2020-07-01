BTS' V reveals a surprise spoiler for his mixtape during his sleepless night

BTS's V posted a tweet just recently. He revealed in his tweet a short spoiler of his speculated upcoming Mix Tape.

On the tweet, he says "today is a day I miss ARMY very very very...very very much. It's not completed but wait for me as you listen to this spoiler a little bit". In the handle, he writes "I might delete this tomorrow, quickly before I change my mind"



The clip on the tweet shows V's fingers making a heart shape and later he writes out the Korean for "ARMY" in the air.





아미가 너무 너무.. 너무 너무 보고싶은 날이에요

완성은 아니지만 조금 스포 라도 듣고 기다려줘요 #내일지울수도.. #내마음이 변하기전에 얼른.. pic.twitter.com/eQKSH9n3Gw — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 1, 2020

Fans are responding to his tweet saying "I can't wait", "Please Tae don't delete!" while some are reposting this short clip.



Meanwhile, some fans were worried for V was seen replying a fan's Weverse post saying "Please give me strength", "I came to get some strength" at 2 AM KST.

