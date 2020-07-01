22

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

BTS' V reveals a surprise spoiler for his mixtape during his sleepless night

AKP STAFF

BTS's V posted a tweet just recently. He revealed in his tweet a short spoiler of his speculated upcoming Mix Tape.

On the tweet, he says "today is a day I miss ARMY very very very...very very much. It's not completed but wait for me as you listen to this spoiler a little bit". In the handle, he writes "I might delete this tomorrow, quickly before I change my mind"


The clip on the tweet shows V's fingers making a heart shape and later he writes out the Korean for "ARMY" in the air.


Fans are responding to his tweet saying "I can't wait", "Please Tae don't delete!"  while some are reposting this short clip.


Meanwhile, some fans were worried for V was seen replying a fan's Weverse post saying "Please give me strength", "I came to get some strength" at 2 AM KST.

  1. BTS
  2. V
4 811 Share 85% Upvoted

0

btsval12345678901,125 pts 20 seconds ago 0
20 seconds ago

Kim Taehyung is a genius! We are not worthy of the masterpieces hes going to release!

Share

0

Srijaa16 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

King Taehyung

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND