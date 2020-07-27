PURPLE K!SS' Na Go Eun dazzles in debut teaser photos









On July 27, RBW Entertainment's upcoming girl group PURPLE K!SS released Na Go Eun's debut teaser photos.

PURPLE K!SS is the new upcoming girl group composed of seven girls, first made themselves known as '365 Practice', a trainee group that did many cover dances.

Na Go Eun is also more known as former Mnet idol survival show 'Produce 48' participant (#28).

While little has been made known about the debut details, the group has been consistently putting out teasers, so stay tuned for more!