1THE9 announce disbandment in August

According to multiple K-Pop officials on July 23, 1THE9 will be disbanding on August 8.

1THE9 is a project group that was debuted through MBC’s idol program ‘Under Nineteen’. The group was initially scheduled to disband on July 8 this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, their comeback was postponed and the shift in the deadline for their activities was inevitable.

The group released their 3rd mini album ‘Turn Over’ on July 16. According to the official document, once the activities for ‘Turn Over’ is complete, the group will part ways. However, in the case where there are still schedules related to ‘Turn Over’ after August 8, the group will still be coming together to complete it.

Meanwhile, check out the group’s latest MV ‘Bad Guy’ below.

ohh, so sad! I hope the members all continue their music career. Wish them the best in feature activities:(

I liked their latest release T.T Wish them the best!!

Also waiting for PlayM boys to debut! Our family is growing uwu

