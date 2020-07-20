Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Choi Su Hwan (#28) drops 'coming soon' teaser for pre-debut single

Choi Su Hwan is gearing up for his official debut!

On July 20 KST, he took to his official social media accounts to share a 'coming soon' teaser for his pre-debut single. According to the image, which features a star-filled night sky, fans can expect the pre-debut single to be released sometime in August.

Meanwhile, Choi Su Hwan was a popular independent trainee who competed on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101,' winning over fans with his smooth vocals, short stature, and likeliness to Seventeen's Woozi. Earlier this year, he set up a fundraiser to prepare for his solo debut.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about Choi Su Hwan's future activities!