News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Choi Su Hwan (#28) drops 'coming soon' teaser for pre-debut single

Choi Su Hwan is gearing up for his official debut!

On July 20 KST, he took to his official social media accounts to share a 'coming soon' teaser for his pre-debut single. According to the image, which features a star-filled night sky, fans can expect the pre-debut single to be released sometime in August.

Meanwhile, Choi Su Hwan was a popular independent trainee who competed on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101,' winning over fans with his smooth vocals, short stature, and likeliness to Seventeen's Woozi. Earlier this year, he set up a fundraiser to prepare for his solo debut.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about Choi Su Hwan's future activities!

thealigirl 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

oh good, i loved him. he was one of my favorites on Produce X 101, along with Seungyoun and Jinhyuk

zhoumeimei 1 day ago
1 day ago

He said on his yt channel that it will be released august 21st

