Lee Hi awakes from a fantasy in MV teaser for upcoming single 'HOLO'

Lee Hi has just dropped a new teaser for her upcoming single!





On July 20 KST, the solo artist unveiled the first music video teaser for "HOLO," her very first release since leaving YG Entertainment at the end of last year. In the clip, Lee Hi is seen in a dream-like setting, dressed in all-white and making her way through a number of ethereal scenes, before waking up and looking straight and wide-eyed at the camera.

Meanwhile, "HOLO" is set for release on July 23.

Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!