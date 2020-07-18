Former AOA member Mina updates fans with endorsement model photos

Former AOA member Mina updated fans with endorsement model photos.



On July 18, Mina shared the photos below of herself on set with fellow endorsement model Son Jae Jung, updating fans on her current promotions following her bullying controversy involving former AOA member Jimin. She also shared the message, "I love soapy. #body wash #hand sanitizer."



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being. However, it didn't stop there as Mina followed up with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.



Take a look at Mina's latest update on Instagram below.



