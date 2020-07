April is gearing up for their summer special album titled 'Hello Summer'.

The girls will be returning soon with 'Hello Summer', just 3 months after their previous "LALALILALA" promotions. On July 19 at midnight KST, April released a story film "Now or Never" for their upcoming album. 'Hello Summer' is set to release on July 29 KST.

Check out the video above. Are you excited about their comeback concept?