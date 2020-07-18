GFriend take you behind the scenes of 'Apple' MV filming

GFriend have revealed the making of their music video for "Apple"!



In the behind-the-scenes video, the GFriend members discuss their concept for the MV, including different style changes, strategies for filming, and explanations for their sexier choreography than their usual concepts for the song. "Apple" is the title song of their new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens'.



Watch GFriend's "Apple" behind-the-scenes video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.



